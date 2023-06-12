In 2003, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Lawrence v. Texas, found Texas’ anti-sodomy law unconstitutional.

This is a free country, the Court proclaimed, and individuals can engage in whatever private consensual sexual activity that they wish.

But freedom is not the value that LGBTQ activists seek. They will not rest until their values and lifestyle are imposed and accepted by every American.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

Recommended for you