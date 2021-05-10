Kankakee, IL (60901)

Today

Cloudy early, then off and on rain showers for the afternoon. High near 55F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.