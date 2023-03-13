President Joe Biden announced he will not veto a resolution passed by the Republican-controlled House which overturns a new District of Columbia crime reform law, assuming the resolution passes in the Senate.

The district is under federal jurisdiction, so Congress can overturn D.C. legislation. But this is the first time in 30 years that it has happened.

Now a shell-shocked chair of the left-wing D.C. city council says he’s pulling the bill, which reduces sentencing on many felonies, including carjackings and burglaries, as it heads for defeat in a Senate vote still scheduled to occur.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

