When Sen. Stephen Douglas and Abraham Lincoln faced off in a debate in Peoria, Illinois, in 1854, the issue tearing apart the nation was slavery.

A central issue was whether slavery would be permitted in new territories entering the union.

Douglas’ answer to the question was politics. Lincoln’s answer was morality and the Bible.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

