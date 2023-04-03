Historian Arnold Toynbee observed “an autopsy of history would show that all great nations commit suicide.”

It’s hard not to think about this reading the results of the latest Wall Street Journal-NORC poll, appearing under the headline “America Pulls Back From Values That Once Defined It.”

Only 38% of Americans now say patriotism is “very important,” compared to 70% in 1998. Thirty-nine percent say religion is “very important,” compared to 62% in 1998. And 30% say having children is “very important” compared to 59% in 1998.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

