President Joe Biden has made his bid for a second term official, and the first big news following the announcement is his latest approval rating released by Gallup. It shows Biden’s approval reaching a new low in his presidency – 37%.

But let’s take a quick look at history before Republicans start celebrating.

Gallup shows Biden’s approval rating average for the latest quarter of his presidency, his ninth, at 39.7%. Gallup also shows where each president post-World War II stood in approval at the same time in their presidency.

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

