Three days after the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the worst and most murderous attack on the United States in history, President George W. Bush declared “a National Day of Prayer and Remembrance.”

He went to the National Cathedral and spoke to the nation, casting the horrible event in theological light, saying that the United States must “answer these attacks and rid the world of evil.”

Bush said we live in a world “of moral design” and he appealed to “Almighty God to watch over our nation.”

Star Parker is president of the Center for Urban Renewal and Education and host of the new weekly news talk show, “Cure America with Star Parker.”

