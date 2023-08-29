Tammie Sloup

In rural areas across Illinois, 35.5% of women live more than 30 minutes from a birthing hospital compared to 3.5% of women living in urban areas.

And in 21 counties, pregnant women must travel 28.4 miles or more to the closest birthing hospital.

The data comes from a new March of Dimes report that takes a deep dive into maternal care with a state-by-state analysis.

Tammie Sloup is a staff writer for FarmWeek, a cooperative project between Illinois Farm Bureau and the Illinois Press Association. For more food and farming news, go to FarmWeekNow.com.

