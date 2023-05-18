In the fabric of life, there is a thread we seldom dare to pull because it seems a little harsh. It’s an idea you’ve probably heard before from your parents, a teacher or a motivational speaker. It’s not exactly a crowd-pleaser. Why? Well, it’s a bummer.

The late Jim Rohn once said, “You are the average of the five people you spend the most time with.”

Consider your closest friends that you’ve journeyed through life with — those who walked alongside you through the halls of your school, who shared in the triumphs of winning the sports championship, and maybe even shared a room in college with you.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you