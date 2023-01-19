We’ve seen so many superhero movies that we’ve been conditioned to think that a hero must have superhuman abilities. Like Superman, “faster than a speeding bullet, more powerful than a locomotive!” They must be able to fly, shoot lasers through their eyes and perform feats of incredible strength and agility.

The truth is that Heroes come in all shapes and sizes. Sometimes even a little girl can stand up to great tyranny and win.

It reminds me of the old phrase, “It’s not the size of the person, but the size of their heart that counts.”

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

