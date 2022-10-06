How many times in my life have I started something only not to finish it? I tried many different things in my life that I quit — guitar, drums, tennis, golf, and other things, too. I suspect that many people have a similar story.

When you were a child, I am sure you were asked, “What do you want to be when you grow up?” Usually, what we say as children tends to be very different from what we end up doing; I said I would be an astronaut.

Sometimes you have to experiment. Usually, we don’t know if something is right for us until we try it.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

