Renowned motivational speaker and entrepreneur Jim Rohn said, “There are times when you just lose; no matter what you do, it’s that kind of planet.”

You could be passionate about what you do, work 10-hour days, love your family, be honorable, and ultimately, you can still lose. Does that mean you did something wrong? Only sometimes.

Humans strive to comprehend the world, drawing patterns and expecting consistent outcomes. We prefer a neat universe where hard work and dedication lead to success. But life doesn’t always adhere to these rules.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you