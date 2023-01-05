We all know people who will not say something polite just because it’s socially desirable. They feel that if they compliment somebody just because it’s nice to say, they lie because the compliment was inorganic. I understand that sentiment and can get behind it.

Words are powerful. I suspect we still don’t know the true power of words. At a basic level, we know our words can build someone up or tear them down; we all know that words have consequences.

While giving someone a kind word is always polite, bad-mouthing someone can have severe ramifications, even when said behind their back. Disrespectful comments can destroy relationships. In today’s world — this can happen even when you’re alone, where you think nobody can hear you.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

