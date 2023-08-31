The adage “When one door closes, another opens” often rolls off the tongue so easily it risks becoming trite. Yet, in the ever-shifting landscapes of my life, I’ve discovered a kernel of truth in this old saying.

However, The real challenge isn’t merely believing a new door will open but finding the clarity and courage to walk through it.

As Alexander Graham Bell astutely observed, “When one door closes, another opens; but we often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door that we do not see the one which has opened for us.”

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you