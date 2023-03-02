Some events are so heinous that finding a positive aspect can be challenging. In these situations, the only ray of hope that remains is justice and accountability.

Erin Brockovich is a renowned environmental advocate who Julia Roberts depicted in the blockbuster film bearing her name. She was a leading force in bringing down a California power company that knowingly contaminated California’s water supply, leading to a surge in illnesses across the area. Erin stood up for the people destroyed by this environmental injustice — and won.

At the time, Erin was a single mother working as a legal assistant. Not someone we’d associate with having a powerful position capable of bringing Justice against such a giant corporation.

Toby Moore

