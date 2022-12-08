When my father, his publisher, and I set out to build a web platform for independent filmmakers, I didn’t know what I was getting myself into. Immediately, I was required to learn to do things I had never done before.

It was the first time I managed a startup. My background before this was almost strictly in the arts.

The thoughts ran through my head, “I’ve never built a web platform before, I don’t have the qualifications, and I don’t know how to code.”

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

