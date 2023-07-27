Many of us have dreams and aspirations. The path toward these goals can often bring us into a fierce struggle. After much hard work, you may finally get a victory. Be careful when you do; when the triumph is big enough, it can be misinterpreted that you’ve made it and the struggle is over.

Sometimes victories are deceiving, and if you ever think you’ve finally made it: Beware. It’s a dangerous place to be. More often than not, the victory is just the beginning.

In my earlier days as an actor, I had no other interests but acting. I auditioned several times a week, attended acting classes, worked nights at a restaurant, and was obsessed with booking an acting job.

