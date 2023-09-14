The maxim “If you don’t use it, you’ll lose it”— heard so often — it’s practically a background track to our lives. But wait. Before you glaze over, have you ever considered the gravity behind this statement? It’s not just a snappy saying — it’s a golden nugget of wisdom with far-reaching implications.

The workings of the brain are spellbinding. Picture your brain as a thriving tree in a lush forest. Each new piece of knowledge you gain is like planting a seed that eventually sprouts into branches and leaves. This isn’t poetic license; it’s backed by the science of neuroplasticity — the brain’s incredible ability to form new neural connections throughout life.

Each time you learn or practice a skill, you reshape your brain and strengthen neural pathways, fortifying those branches and leaves on your cerebral tree. In this way, your brain doesn’t just store information — it evolves, hardwiring itself to flourish when you practice or learn something over time.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

