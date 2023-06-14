Those who live in or near the nation’s capital, or routinely travel there, know that the Washington, D.C., region is home to the best airport in the country, Reagan National. It’s also home to one of the worst airports, Dulles International.

Reagan is a gem for air travelers. It’s beautifully remodeled, usually easy to get through the TSA lines, and contains good restaurants and gates within a few minutes of the main terminal. Most importantly, there is no other major airport in the country that I know of where you can leave downtown and arrive at the airport in less than 20 minutes when traffic isn’t heavy. Dulles is almost an hour from D.C., is crowded, and has a crazy train system that doesn’t even get you close to the planes but can add another 30 minutes to the travel time.

That is all a prelude to saying that a new bipartisan proposal sponsored by U.S. Reps. Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and Burgess Owens, R-Utah, the Direct Capital Access Act, would increase the number of flights in and out of Reagan National Airport. It’s a dream come true for air travelers. It’s long overdue.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks. He is the co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive the American Economy.”

