Take a trip down memory lane to when we were kids. Everything was fresh and new. We watched the world in awe as our older siblings, parents or other grown-ups seemingly defied gravity, strutting around on two feet while we were stuck crawling. How badly we wanted to walk.

We’d take a couple of steps, only to end up with a mouthful of carpet. But that desire? It fueled us; it made us dust ourselves off and try again. We were relentless, relentless in our pursuit to join the walking crew. And after countless tumbles and stumbles, we did it. How did we do it? By watching others and then trying to do it like them.

As adults, we embark on new adventures and face new challenges. But guess what? The same strategy still applies. What could be more potent than observing and learning from those who came before us if we’re seeking success in a particular endeavor?

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

