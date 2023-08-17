I’m a people pleaser. I have a tough time saying “no.” If I tell someone no, I often feel I’m letting them down. I’ve learned the hard way that saying yes when I should’ve said no has consequences that weigh heavy on the heart and soul.

Saying yes to something unimportant can lead to a minor inconvenience with minimal regret — no big deal.

Like agreeing to attend a social gathering you’re not interested in, only to find yourself trapped in small talk for hours. Or volunteering to help a colleague with a project when you already have a full plate.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

