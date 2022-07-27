Any aging baby boomer (like myself) knows that the anthem of the radicals of the 1960s and 1970s was sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll. Let the good times roll. Back then, the joke was that a conservative was someone who lived in mortal fear that someone, somewhere, was having fun.

But if this new generation of authoritarian liberals has its way, sex and rock ‘n’ roll will be illegal.

As I’ve said in the past in these pages, the ironic ideological twist that has occurred over the past 20 years is that the once permissive “live and let live” left is now the nonpermissive Left. The leftists in America are the new puritans.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks. He is the co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive the American Economy.”

