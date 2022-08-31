In September 2020, at the first presidential debate between him and President Donald Trump, Democratic nominee Joe Biden infamously declared, “Nobody’s going to build another coal-fired power plant in America” if he won the White House against Trump.

Even with comments like this, the United Mine Workers of America endorsed Biden for president. It was a head-scratcher, for sure.

Biden and the Democrats hate coal, and they hate mining. Their endgame agenda is to put every miner in America out of a job. The Biden Interior Department is vetoing most mining permit applications.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks. He is the co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive the American Economy.”

Recommended for you