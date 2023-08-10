The dream thief is a cunning adversary lurking in the shadows, ready to strike at any stage. Whether you’re at the beginning of your journey, midway through or standing on the cusp of fulfillment, the dream thief waits, poised to sow doubt and derail determination.

Recognizing the dream thief, in its many guises, could be the key to keeping your dream firmly in your grasp.

At the inception of your dream, you’ll feel excitement mixed with uncertainty. You’ll sketch plans, cultivate ideas and think about what you must do to lay the foundation for your vision.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

