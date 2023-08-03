One of my favorite books is “How to Win Friends and Influence People” by Dale Carnegie. The book has so many helpful tips that, once you read them, you realize they are common sense.

Astoundingly, some of these principles, although simple, often elude our understanding until we delve into them and reflect deeply. If it wasn’t for my engagement with the book, I might have never gained even a basic level of self-awareness.

If you’ve never read the book, I recommend you check it out. It could change your life.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

