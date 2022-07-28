Last two weeks, I wrote about two essential characteristics you must have if you’re going to accomplish your dreams. The first is desire; you must possess a burning desire to achieve your goals. Secondly, you must have faith. Without faith, your dreams will become nothing and fade away.

Specialized knowledge is the third most vital thing you must have at your command when wanting to accomplish your goals. It’s one thing to have generalized knowledge that can help you win a game of Trivial Pursuit, and it’s a whole other thing to have specialized knowledge of a specific industry or problem you’d like to solve.

Maybe you want to land a great job. You can do that; it will take desire, faith, and specialized knowledge. Can you imagine an electrician that doesn’t know about electricity or a surgeon that has never learned about surgery?

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

