Robert Smalls so inspired Abraham Lincoln that Lincoln allowed Black people to serve in the military for the first time.

Robert Smalls was born into slavery in South Carolina in 1839. From a young age, the plantation sent him away to work in Charleston, eventually finding work on the docks of Charleston harbor. Despite the grueling work and long hours, Robert was determined to rise above his circumstances.

Years passed as Robert worked tirelessly to gain the respect and trust of those around him, but Robert’s ambition went beyond just climbing the ranks on the docks. He had a dream, a burning desire to be free.

In 1856, Robert fell in love and married. With his new wife by his side, his dream of finding freedom for himself and his family became an obsession.

