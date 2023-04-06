Picture this: You’ve been granted an opportunity to travel back in time, and you find yourself face-to-face with none other than Napoleon Bonaparte, the legendary French emperor. As you stand in awe of him, you notice he’s captivated by your name. He leans in, furrowing his brow, “Pardon, I didn’t quite catch your name.”

You eagerly repeat it, and as you turn to leave, you catch a glimpse of him pulling out a notepad. He scribbles down your name, briefly describing your appearance and the intriguing subjects you discussed.

Fast forward a few years, and you’re granted another chance to meet Napoleon. He recalls your name and every detail of your previous conversation. It’s as if time stood still between your encounters, and the memory of your meeting has been etched into his mind.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

