President Joe Biden is a big proponent of government regulation.

Every schoolkid knows — or used to know — that the United States has three branches of government. At least that’s what the textbooks say.

But really, we have four branches of government.

That’s because Congress — the legislative branch — has for decades delegated lawmaking authority to the unconstitutional fourth branch of the U.S. government: independent regulatory agencies. By some estimates, there are more than 300 of these agencies sticking their nose into every aspect of American life and business, from what kind of car you can buy to the temperature setting on your thermostat to what you can build on your own private property.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks. He is the co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive the American Economy.”

