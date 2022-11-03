Have you ever heard of “Quiet Quitting?”

Quiet quitting is when you do what is required of you at your place of work and no more.

Some describe quiet quitting as a coping mechanism to avoid burnout from chronic overworking. According to psychologists and advocates of quiet quitting, it’s a way to put mental health first, emphasizing that your life is not your work and your worth is not based on your productivity.

