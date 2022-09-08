We live in challenging times, and while that is true, the United States has seen more demanding times in its history. It isn’t the worst of times, but I agree that it might not be the easiest of times.
With inflation on the rise, people seem more concerned about staying ahead of the curve and ensuring they and their families are financially secure.
What can we do to stay ahead? What must we do to ensure we have a promising career and can provide for our loved ones?
There are many different ways to improve your situation, but if you want to make sure you’re doing well at your job and considered for the next promotion, creating harmony at the workplace may be one thing of which to be conscious.
I’m not trying to say that promoting harmony in the workplace will replace getting results. Someone who gets results will always get promoted; that goes without saying.
Most of us don’t work alone and need to interact with other employees and customers. In this environment, you’ll need some agreeable and conscientious qualities; creating strife is the last thing you want to do.
When some people think of an agreeable person, they think of a doormat who doesn’t have opinions and is highly manipulatable. Some believe that being agreeable won’t get you what you want and that agreeable people are those who won’t say what is on their minds. Is that true?
A research group examined the results of millions of people who participated in thousands of different studies. The research suggested that agreeable people are happier, promote positive relationships with others, encourage cooperation, are motivated and effective, are mindful of the community’s needs, and are highly productive. Learning to be agreeable can help you be successful.
Sometimes the trait of being agreeable can be confused with conscientiousness. There is a difference; conscientious people can have amiable characteristics but tend to judge someone based on their accomplishments. In contrast, an agreeable person may tend not to be as judgmental.
Being judgmental won’t get you anywhere, whether you’re agreeable, conscientious, or a mix of both. Unless you’re a manager or a boss, it’s not your place to judge others; working with other employees and helping customers in the spirit of cooperation is always better.
Are there downsides to being agreeable? There is! There was a famous study called, The Milgram Experiment. The experiment revealed that agreeable people were more willing to press a button and electrically shock someone hooked up to electrodes in another room when an authority figure told them to do so. While being agreeable and conscientious in the workplace is good, although tempting, if you find yourself in a situation where your boss wants to hook other employees up to electrodes so you can shock them, say no! It’s not very nice.
Is it possible to be a disagreeable person and successful? Yes, most definitely. A highly competent disagreeable person can be valuable if their negativity is limited and they get results. If you’re an unfriendly person who doesn’t have the knowledge, skills, or desire to get results, you probably won’t be employed for long.
It’s not that surprising when you think about it. Someone disagreeable and incompetent creates more problems than solutions, stifles production and promotes negativity. For obvious reasons, managers typically don’t want to work with these personalities.
If you’re starting a new career and are just learning how things are done, being conscientious and agreeable is the best way to be. Most likely, your employers didn’t hire you, so you can tell them how to do things better, especially when you’ve only been there for a short time. Hold your tongue, and be someone with whom people like to interact.
Promoting harmony and cooperation is an effective way to get things done. Become a person who gets along and works well with people. Don’t be judgmental, and keep your negativity out of the workplace. It will help with job security and significantly boost your chances of success.
Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.
