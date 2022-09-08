We live in challenging times, and while that is true, the United States has seen more demanding times in its history. It isn’t the worst of times, but I agree that it might not be the easiest of times.

With inflation on the rise, people seem more concerned about staying ahead of the curve and ensuring they and their families are financially secure.

What can we do to stay ahead? What must we do to ensure we have a promising career and can provide for our loved ones?

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

