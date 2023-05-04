A few years ago, I conversed with a friend who enthusiastically shared his newfound interest in stoicism. Puzzled, I inquired, “What’s that?” He explained that it was a life philosophy famously practiced by Roman Emperor Marcus Aurelius. I chuckled, “Life advice from a Roman emperor? No Thanks.”

After all, Roman emperors were known for some of the wildest and most outrageous antics in history. As a testament to the madness of some Roman emperors, Emperor Caligula, known for his erratic behavior and cruelty, is said to have attempted to make his favorite horse the highest-ranking public official in Rome. Emperor Elagabalus once filled a banquet hall with flowers up to the guests’ necks, nearly causing some to suffocate.

The term “stoic” often conjures funny images of calm individuals impervious to emotion. We envision people who never laugh, never wince in pain and maintain a blank expression in the face of life’s most daunting challenges. So, what exactly is stoicism? It is an ancient philosophy that teaches the development of self-control, rational thinking and inner strength to overcome destructive emotions.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

