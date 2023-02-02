On a sprawling plantation in Maryland, Harriet Tubman took her first breath into a life of servitude, surrounded by fields of cotton, tobacco and sorrow.

At age 5, Harriet was bought by a cruel trapper who forced her to work in the icy rivers, setting muskrat traps. Soon she was too sick to work and was brought back and made to be a caretaker for the plantation owner’s baby; any cries from the baby would result in a brutal whipping for Harriet.

One day, while the plantation owner and his wife were in a heated argument, Harriet spotted a bowl of sugar, something she had never tasted before. Sneaking a pinch of the sweet treat, she was seen by the Master’s wife. Harriet bolted out of the house and hid in a pig pen for five hungry days rather than face another whipping. With no food or refuge, she returned and was beaten brutally.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you