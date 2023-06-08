As an individual driven by ambition, I often find myself brimming with the can-do spirit, ready to conquer all that lies ahead. Yet, this enthusiasm often leads me to over-commit, to bite off more than I can chew. With so many tasks and responsibilities flooding my plate, discerning where to focus my efforts becomes a task all on its own.

One of the overwhelming tasks I had to accomplish recently was creating more garage space. So fun.

On my quest for more garage space, I found myself rummaging through the cluttered caverns of my garage, moving dusty boxes and sorting through a lifetime’s worth of memories. That’s when I stumbled upon an old book: “The ONE Thing: The surprisingly simple truth behind extraordinary results” by Gary Keller—the co-founder of Keller-Williams Realty.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

