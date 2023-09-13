What’s worse? When politicians shut down the government, or when they lock down businesses, stores, schools, churches and restaurants — and nearly all private commerce in America?

If you haven’t heard, the media and congressional Democrats are near cardiac arrest over the prospect of a government shutdown later this year. They may need smelling salts. How dare Congress shut down our vital government services when they are deadlocked on the budget?

But we didn’t hear these kinds of drama queen histrionics when Congress, governors and mayors locked down nearly every private business during COVID in 2020. That effectively brought our economy to a standstill for six months.

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks. He is the co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive the American Economy.”

