Rejection is a fact of life.

Some rejections cause us to feel temporary feelings of worthlessness, self-consciousness and doubt; other times, the rejection we suffer is so severe that we carry those feelings around for decades.

If you were adopted, it’s possible you felt the pain of rejection when you found out; perhaps someone you loved broke your heart or ghosted you; maybe you interviewed for a job and didn’t get hired.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

