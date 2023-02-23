Jesse Owens was born in 1913 in Alabama, to a family of sharecroppers, amid the Jim Crow era of segregation and discrimination.

At the age of 7, he went to work in the fields, expected to pick a hundred pounds of cotton a day; he battled health conditions, including bronchitis and pneumonia.

His family moved to Ohio when he was nine for a better life.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you