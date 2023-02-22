This story could bring tears to your eyes. In Baltimore, Md., there are 23 schools in which not one single student tested “proficient in math.”

Can we all agree these are schools that aren’t proficient in teaching math — or just about any course, for that matter?

A Fox News investigation calculated that Baltimore spends an average of $21,000 per student. How could the teachers unions possibly spend that much money and accomplish almost no learning?

Stephen Moore is a senior fellow at the Heritage Foundation and an economic consultant with FreedomWorks. He is the co-author of “Trumponomics: Inside the America First Plan to Revive the American Economy.”

