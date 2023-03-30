I know a 92-year-old doctor who stays just as busy and motivated as a young man 60 years younger. He stays up late into the night writing research papers for publication. He’s had many successful inventions and patents, continually working on new projects and never thinks of his age as a hindrance to achieving his goals.

I’ve heard people say about him, “What does he have to prove? He should just retire.”

But the answer is clear — he simply cannot. Undeterred by the passing years, his spirit remains as youthful and exuberant as ever. He has a young mind.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

