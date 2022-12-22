Becoming windy with snow showers early, and a steadier snow developing later on. Areas of blowing snow. Morning high of 31F with temps falling sharply to the single digits. WNW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%..
Tonight
Windy with snow showers before midnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low -8F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white out
conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 6
inches, with most of the snow occurring this afternoon and
evening. Rapidly deteriorating conditions with a period of
snowfall rates over 1 inch per hour expected mid to late
afternoon. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph expected. Wind
chill values of 25 to 35 below zero expected.
* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Falling or blowing snow may result in white out
conditions with zero visibility at times, making travel
extremely difficult. Power outages will also be possible as a
result of strong wind gusts to 50 mph. Roads will likely
quickly become ice covered as temperatures rapidly fall
Thursday this afternoon.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 25
to 35 below zero tonight through Friday night can cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
&&
Weather Alert
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
3 AM CST FRIDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 PM CST SATURDAY...
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, northwest gales to 40 kt and
significant waves to 8 ft occasionally to 10 feet expected.
For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at
a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, which will
rapidly accumulate on vessels. For the Storm Warning, west
storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves to 8 ft
occasionally to 10 feet expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor, IL and Calumet
Harbor, IL to Gary, IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM
CST Friday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 3 PM
this afternoon to 10 PM CST Saturday. For the Storm Warning,
from 3 AM to 10 PM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Falling snow and the gale to storm force
winds will result in periods of visibility less than 1/4 mile.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on
their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area
or conduct mitigation.
Mariners should remain in port and/or secure their vessel for
severe conditions.
&&
It’s almost Christmas, and I hope you’ve finished your holiday shopping. I bought two gifts weeks ago for my nephews, and I’m very nervous because they have yet to arrive.
I took a new approach this year and purchased everything online. I have become accustomed to online shopping through the years, but I embraced it entirely this Christmas.
In years past, I would’ve driven to the mall, anxiously walked from store to store to wait in line to buy something, and rushed to the next store to repeat the process.
Before leaving the mall, visiting the volunteer Christmas wrappers was always crucial. I never learned how to wrap a gift correctly. Every time I wrap something, it doesn’t look right. The assistance of volunteer gift wrappers always made me feel better about my gifts.
This year I did everything from my smartphone. Instead of driving from store to store, I went from website to website. I’d love to tell you that I hated ruining my holiday tradition, but, in a way, online shopping made the season that much more magical.
There is only one problem; I feel uncomfortable bringing my gifts to volunteer wrappers at the mall because I didn’t purchase my gifts there. Now, I have to hide my gifts behind the other presents under the tree, hoping nobody notices. I’ve made the decision that I must change my ways and become a better gift wrapper.
Something about the holidays inspires change in people’s behavior. Not only do we put up the lights, play the music, and buy gifts, but right after the holiday, we’ve created a New Year’s Resolutions tradition, the idea that we can change.
My family had the yearly tradition of driving into the city to watch the live production of “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens, one of the greatest Christmas stories of all time. I love this story because it demonstrates, in a dramatic fashion, how it’s never too late to change.
Ebenezer Scrooge is a rich, bitter older man who has forsaken love in his earlier years in the pursuit of money. The story begins when Scrooge declines the invitation to spend Christmas with his nephew, Fred. “Bah, Humbug!” Scrooge shouted in response to the invitation, declaring his belief that Christmas was a fraud.
I’d like to know if he declined because he genuinely hated Christmas or if his nephew’s gift didn’t arrive on time like mine, and he was just embarrassed to show up without a gift.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case because Ebenezer never took the time to appreciate the people in his life; he only cared about what he could take from them. His employee, Bob Crachit, worked under oppressive conditions so Scrooge could make more money.
One Christmas Eve, Ebenezer was visited rather ominously by the ghost of his former business partner, Jacob Marley, who wanders through eternity, wailing and wrapped in heavy chains because of his life of selfishness and greed. He arrived with a warning: Ebenezer would be visited by three ghosts this Christmas night, and if he didn’t do what they said, he’d be cast into an eternity worse than Marley’s.
In the hours after Jacobs’s visit, Ebenezer met the first ghost, The Ghost of Christmas Past. The Ghost of Christmas Past swept Ebenezer back in time to observe the selfish decisions of his youth. Ebenezer saw how he used to be innocent as a boy but had become a monster in his old age.
The ghost of Christmas Present arrived to find Ebenezer terrified and hiding under his sheets. He showed him many Christmas celebrations, allowing Ebenezer to hear the conversations of what people thought of him. He discovered he was a hated man.
The ghost of Christmas Future showed Ebenezer a future vision of his funeral where the attendees only came on the condition of a free lunch.
A panic-stricken Scrooge begs the ghost for one more chance, deciding he must change his ways and become a joyful and happier person.
Merry Christmas — Happy Holidays! Remember, like Scrooge, whether you need to change your life, change how you treat others, or change into a better gift wrapper, doing so is only one decision away.
Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.
