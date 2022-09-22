Are you open-minded? I like to say I am, but am I?

What does it mean to be open-minded? Is it even possible to be genuinely open-minded? Does that mean you aren’t open-minded if you have strong convictions?

This column is about positivity; although I’m not perfect, I try to close my mind to negativity. Does that mean I’m close-minded?

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you