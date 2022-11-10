If I were to walk down the street and ask each person what they were afraid of, they would most likely say, “nothing.”

What is fear? One definition is to be afraid of someone or something likely to be dangerous, painful or threatening.

When we think of fearful situations, we may think of something dangerous like a war, painful like losing a loved one, or threatening like being face-to-face with a serial killer.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

