Everybody enjoys talking about being better because talking about it is easier than doing it.

To truly become better, we must be willing to sacrifice. The person you want to become will only come into existence once you sacrifice the person you no longer wish to be.

One definition says that “sacrifice” means “the surrender or destruction of something prized or desirable for the sake of something considered as having a higher or more pressing claim.”

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

