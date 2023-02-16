Born into slavery, Frederick Douglass was driven to seek freedom at an early age and escape the bonds of slavery and find a path to liberation.

He found his path when sent to a new plantation where he learned the criminal act of reading, an action strictly against the law for slaves. The enslaver’s wife, who treated Frederick like an adopted child, secretly taught him to read the Bible.

He developed an insatiable thirst for knowledge. He devised clever schemes to access the books he desired. He would trick white school children into letting him glimpse at their school books, and when the opportunity presented itself, he would hide books away, studying in secret.

