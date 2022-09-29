Lately, I have been trying to read more. I bought a book I have been told to read many times, but I have never been interested enough ‘til now. Reading it has caused me to have significant reflections on the past few years.

Do you have a dream you want to accomplish? Does it seem too big? Does it seem like maybe if you tried to accomplish it, you would be biting off more than you can chew?

It would be wise for you to examine the conditions before you commit. Look at the market you are trying to enter, give yourself and your abilities an honest assessment, read the necessary materials and listen to the experts. These will serve as your roadmap that you can navigate to success should you decide to commit.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film "A Separate Peace," and CEO of CubeStream Inc.

