A note from Gary's son

It is with great sadness that I submit this final column on behalf of my father. He took his final breath at 5:32 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

The endless stream of people who visited him, and the tremendous outpouring of support in his final months and weeks was truly awe-inspiring.

He died full of light, love, and gratitude. Although he was in great pain, he kept his sense of humor, and he kept his joy. He was a model of how to live and how to die. I will forever try to be like him.

I love you, Dad.

- Toby Moore