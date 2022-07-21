Last week, I discussed the first thing you must have to achieve your dream: desire. Whatever you want to do in this life, you can do, as long as your desire is strong enough. Desire isn’t the only factor. Probably the second most crucial building block to accomplishing your dream is FAITH.

Faith often is confused with belief. Belief is something we intellectually accept as true, but faith is a commitment to think, speak and behave in a manner consistent with your belief. If you cannot live your life in a manner consistent with your belief, can you genuinely say you have faith?

When it comes to accomplishing your dreams, you must not only believe it can be achieved but you must also combine your belief with action. You must act as if. When you can align belief with your thoughts, words and actions, that’s faith.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

