In today’s world, it’s easy to get caught up in the business of family, work, holidays, kids, illnesses, friendships and countless other obligations that demand our constant attention. Even when people aren’t vying for our attention, solitude — escaping the relentless grip of the outer world — has become an increasingly rare and precious treasure.

Carl Jung, the Swiss psychiatrist who founded analytical psychology, believed solitude was essential for introspection and self-discovery.

His concept of individuation, a lifelong process of psychological integration and development, was grounded in the idea that solitude was paramount when trying to understand yourself and your place in the world. Some say that there is a vibrant inner universe within us, and Jung contended that our unconscious, in a sense, becomes turned on when we are alone.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

