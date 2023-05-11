I don’t want to sound negative, but have you ever noticed that when you’re feeling good about something you’re about to do, someone comes along and tries to bring you down with a mean comment? It’s almost like they’re determined to spoil your excitement and make you doubt yourself.

There are people out there eagerly waiting for someone to step up and make a difference, only so they can tear you down and try to break your morale.

This week, I was promoting my company on social media. The whole mission of my company is to make a positive impact on the independent film world. I speak to hundreds of filmmakers at all experience levels and work with as many as possible.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you