Japanese Dr. Masaru Emoto, who passed away in 2014, wrote a book that became a New York Times best-seller, “The Hidden Messages in Water.”

Emoto spent many years researching water, and in his book, he shares his findings on studying frozen water.

Emoto wanted to study water crystals. Water crystal formations occur during the process of water turning into ice. The water crystals appear just like a snowflake when examined under a microscope.

Toby Moore is a columnist, star of the Emmy-nominated film “A Separate Peace,” and CEO of CubeStream Inc. He resides in Bourbonnais and can be reached through the Daily Journal at editors@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you